Why You Might Be Interested In Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Preferred Bank's shares on or after the 6th of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.43 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.52 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Preferred Bank has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of $71.79. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Preferred Bank's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Preferred Bank is paying out just 24% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:PFBC Historic Dividend January 1st 2022

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Preferred Bank's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 23% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past seven years, Preferred Bank has increased its dividend at approximately 23% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Has Preferred Bank got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Preferred Bank appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while Preferred Bank looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Preferred Bank that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

