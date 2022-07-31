Why You Might Be Interested In Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Pinnacle Financial Partners' shares on or after the 4th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.22 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.88 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a trailing yield of approximately 1.1% on its current stock price of $79.1. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Pinnacle Financial Partners paid out just 11% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Pinnacle Financial Partners's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, nine years ago, Pinnacle Financial Partners has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has Pinnacle Financial Partners got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Pinnacle Financial Partners that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Pinnacle Financial Partners more closely.

In light of that, while Pinnacle Financial Partners has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Pinnacle Financial Partners has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

