Why You Might Be Interested In Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. You can purchase shares before the 4th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 26th of February.

Pinnacle Financial Partners's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.72 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current stock price of $68.53. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Pinnacle Financial Partners's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 16% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Pinnacle Financial Partners earnings per share are up 9.4% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Pinnacle Financial Partners has delivered an average of 12% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past seven years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Pinnacle Financial Partners an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Pinnacle Financial Partners ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while Pinnacle Financial Partners has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Pinnacle Financial Partners that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

