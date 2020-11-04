Why You Might Be Interested In Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 9th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

Penske Automotive Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.42 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.68 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Penske Automotive Group stock has a trailing yield of around 3.1% on the current share price of $54.29. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Penske Automotive Group paid out just 15% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Penske Automotive Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 13% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PAG Historic Dividend November 4th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Penske Automotive Group's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Penske Automotive Group has delivered an average of 22% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past nine years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Has Penske Automotive Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Penske Automotive Group has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past nine years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Penske Automotive Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Penske Automotive Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

