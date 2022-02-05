Why You Might Be Interested In PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase PCSB Financial's shares before the 10th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.06 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.24 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that PCSB Financial has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of $19.01. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether PCSB Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. PCSB Financial paid out just 21% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see how much of its profit PCSB Financial paid out over the last 12 months.

NasdaqCM:PCSB Historic Dividend February 5th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see PCSB Financial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 38% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last four years, PCSB Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 19% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is PCSB Financial worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, PCSB Financial appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in PCSB Financial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. We've identified 2 warning signs with PCSB Financial (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

