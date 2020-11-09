Why You Might Be Interested In PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next two days. Investors can purchase shares before the 12th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of November.

PCSB Financial's upcoming dividend is US$0.04 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.16 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that PCSB Financial has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of $14.25. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether PCSB Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see PCSB Financial paying out a modest 27% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see how much of its profit PCSB Financial paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:PCSB Historic Dividend November 9th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see PCSB Financial's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 46% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, three years ago, PCSB Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid PCSB Financial? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating PCSB Financial more closely.

So while PCSB Financial looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for PCSB Financial you should be aware of.

