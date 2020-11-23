Why You Might Be Interested In Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 27th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 14th of December.

Patrick Industries's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Patrick Industries has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current stock price of $61.57. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Patrick Industries can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Patrick Industries paying out a modest 29% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 15% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:PATK Historic Dividend November 23rd 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Patrick Industries has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Given that Patrick Industries has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Patrick Industries for the upcoming dividend? Patrick Industries has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Patrick Industries has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Patrick Industries and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

