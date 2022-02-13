Why You Might Be Interested In Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Microchip Technology's shares before the 18th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.01 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Microchip Technology has a trailing yield of approximately 1.4% on its current stock price of $71.33. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Microchip Technology's payout ratio is modest, at just 49% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 21% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Microchip Technology's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Microchip Technology's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Microchip Technology has delivered 3.9% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Microchip Technology is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is Microchip Technology an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Microchip Technology has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Microchip Technology looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Microchip Technology for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Microchip Technology and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

