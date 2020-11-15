Why You Might Be Interested In MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. You will need to purchase shares before the 19th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of December.

MGP Ingredients's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.48 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that MGP Ingredients has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current share price of $41.28. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether MGP Ingredients can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. MGP Ingredients has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 19% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 46% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:MGPI Historic Dividend November 15th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see MGP Ingredients's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. MGP Ingredients has delivered 25% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy MGP Ingredients for the upcoming dividend? MGP Ingredients has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about MGP Ingredients, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in MGP Ingredients for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for MGP Ingredients you should be aware of.

