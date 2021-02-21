Why You Might Be Interested In Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 26th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

The upcoming dividend for Meridian will put a total of US$1.00 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of US$0.50. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Meridian is paying out just 5.8% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Meridian paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:MRBK Historic Dividend February 21st 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Meridian's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years.

Given that Meridian has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Meridian for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Meridian looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Meridian is facing. For example, Meridian has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

