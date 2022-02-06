Why You Might Be Interested In Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Meridian investors that purchase the stock on or after the 11th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.80 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Meridian has a trailing yield of 4.8% on the current stock price of $37.85. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Meridian has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Meridian paid out just 9.7% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NasdaqGS:MRBK Historic Dividend February 6th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Meridian has grown its earnings rapidly, up 40% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last two years, Meridian has lifted its dividend by approximately 90% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Meridian? Companies like Meridian that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Meridian appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Meridian has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Meridian (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

