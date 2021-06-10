Why You Might Be Interested In Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Mercury General's shares before the 15th of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.63 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.53 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Mercury General has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current share price of $60.05. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Mercury General can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Mercury General is paying out just 23% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see how much of its profit Mercury General paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:MCY Historic Dividend June 10th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Mercury General has grown its earnings rapidly, up 53% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Mercury General has delivered 0.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Mercury General is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Has Mercury General got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Mercury General that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Mercury General more closely.

So while Mercury General looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. We've identified 2 warning signs with Mercury General (at least 1 which is a bit concerning), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.