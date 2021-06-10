Why You Might Be Interested In Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Marten Transport's shares before the 15th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.04 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.66 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Marten Transport has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current share price of $16.99. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Marten Transport has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 16% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 39% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Marten Transport's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Marten Transport has lifted its dividend by approximately 41% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Has Marten Transport got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Marten Transport has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Marten Transport looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

Wondering what the future holds for Marten Transport? See what the two analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

