Why You Might Be Interested In Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is about to go ex-dividend in just 2 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Magnolia Oil & Gas' shares on or after the 11th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of March.

The upcoming dividend for Magnolia Oil & Gas will put a total of US$0.20 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of US$0.16. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Magnolia Oil & Gas is paying out just 4.7% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 3.5% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Magnolia Oil & Gas's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NYSE:MGY Historic Dividend February 8th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Magnolia Oil & Gas's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 117% per annum for the past five years. Magnolia Oil & Gas earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

Unfortunately Magnolia Oil & Gas has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Is Magnolia Oil & Gas an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We love that Magnolia Oil & Gas is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Magnolia Oil & Gas looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Magnolia Oil & Gas is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Magnolia Oil & Gas (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.