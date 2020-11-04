Why You Might Be Interested In Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 9th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of November.

Macatawa Bank's upcoming dividend is US$0.08 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.32 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Macatawa Bank has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current stock price of $7.56. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Macatawa Bank paid out a comfortable 36% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:MCBC Historic Dividend November 4th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Macatawa Bank's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 23% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last seven years, Macatawa Bank has lifted its dividend by approximately 22% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Macatawa Bank for the upcoming dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Macatawa Bank appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Be aware that Macatawa Bank is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

