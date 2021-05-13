Why You Might Be Interested In LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase LeMaitre Vascular's shares before the 18th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 3rd of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.44 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, LeMaitre Vascular has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current stock price of $47.95. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see LeMaitre Vascular paying out a modest 34% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 22% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that LeMaitre Vascular's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:LMAT Historic Dividend May 13th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see LeMaitre Vascular has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years. LeMaitre Vascular is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. LeMaitre Vascular has delivered an average of 19% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy LeMaitre Vascular for the upcoming dividend? LeMaitre Vascular has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while LeMaitre Vascular has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for LeMaitre Vascular that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

