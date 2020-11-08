Why You Might Be Interested In KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Investors can purchase shares before the 13th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

KLA's next dividend payment will be US$0.90 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$3.60 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that KLA has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of $231.68. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. KLA paid out a comfortable 42% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 33% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that KLA's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:KLAC Historic Dividend November 9th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see KLA has grown its earnings rapidly, up 30% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, KLA has lifted its dividend by approximately 20% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is KLA worth buying for its dividend? We love that KLA is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about KLA, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while KLA has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for KLA that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

