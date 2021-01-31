Why You Might Be Interested In J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 4th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of February.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services's upcoming dividend is US$0.28 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.12 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a trailing yield of 0.8% on the current share price of $134.66. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether J.B. Hunt Transport Services can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 23% of its income after tax.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:JBHT Historic Dividend January 31st 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see J.B. Hunt Transport Services earnings per share are up 5.1% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing at a decent rate, and the company is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings in the business. If profits are reinvested effectively, this could be a bullish combination for future earnings and dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.8% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is J.B. Hunt Transport Services an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. J.B. Hunt Transport Services ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks J.B. Hunt Transport Services is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for J.B. Hunt Transport Services that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

