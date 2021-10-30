Why You Might Be Interested In Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Independent Bank's shares on or after the 4th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.21 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.84 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Independent Bank has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of $22.53. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Independent Bank can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Independent Bank paid out a comfortable 27% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Independent Bank has grown its earnings rapidly, up 29% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last eight years, Independent Bank has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Independent Bank for the upcoming dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Independent Bank more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Independent Bank is facing. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Independent Bank (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

