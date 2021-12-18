Why You Might Be Interested In Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Independent Bank's shares on or after the 23rd of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 7th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.48 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.92 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Independent Bank has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of $78.71. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Independent Bank paying out a modest 41% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:INDB Historic Dividend December 18th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Independent Bank's earnings per share have been growing at 13% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Independent Bank has increased its dividend at approximately 9.7% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Independent Bank got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, Independent Bank looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while Independent Bank has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Independent Bank you should know about.

