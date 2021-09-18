Why You Might Be Interested In IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) For Its Upcoming Dividend

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase IF Bancorp's shares on or after the 23rd of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.17 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.35 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, IF Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 1.5% on the current share price of $23.4. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. IF Bancorp is paying out just 17% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see how much of its profit IF Bancorp paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:IROQ Historic Dividend September 18th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, IF Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 13% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. IF Bancorp has delivered 17% dividend growth per year on average over the past eight years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is IF Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, IF Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while IF Bancorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for IF Bancorp you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.