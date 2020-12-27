Why You Might Be Interested In Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 31st of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of January.

Hingham Institution for Savings's next dividend payment will be US$1.17 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hingham Institution for Savings has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current stock price of $216.15. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hingham Institution for Savings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hingham Institution for Savings has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 8.1% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see how much of its profit Hingham Institution for Savings paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:HIFS Historic Dividend December 27th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Hingham Institution for Savings's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Hingham Institution for Savings has delivered 7.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Hingham Institution for Savings worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, Hingham Institution for Savings looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Hingham Institution for Savings is facing. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Hingham Institution for Savings and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.