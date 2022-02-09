Why You Might Be Interested In Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Hilltop Holdings' shares before the 14th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 28th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.60 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Hilltop Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 1.8% on its current stock price of $33.74. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hilltop Holdings has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 10% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

NYSE:HTH Historic Dividend February 9th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Hilltop Holdings has grown its earnings rapidly, up 26% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Hilltop Holdings has delivered 20% dividend growth per year on average over the past five years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Hilltop Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Hilltop Holdings that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Hilltop Holdings appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Hilltop Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Hilltop Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

