Why You Might Be Interested In Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Hillenbrand investors that purchase the stock on or after the 15th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.21 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.86 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Hillenbrand has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $45.07. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hillenbrand's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Hillenbrand has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hillenbrand paid out a comfortable 38% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 12% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Hillenbrand's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HI Historic Dividend June 11th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Hillenbrand earnings per share are up 5.3% per annum over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Hillenbrand has delivered an average of 1.4% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Hillenbrand for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Hillenbrand is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Hillenbrand is halfway there. There's a lot to like about Hillenbrand, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Hillenbrand has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Hillenbrand has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

