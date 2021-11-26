Why You Might Be Interested In Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Greenhill's shares before the 30th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.05 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.20 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Greenhill has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current stock price of $19.08. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Greenhill can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Greenhill has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 5.0% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:GHL Historic Dividend November 26th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Greenhill has grown its earnings rapidly, up 38% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Greenhill has seen its dividend decline 20% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Greenhill is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Greenhill for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Greenhill appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Greenhill is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Greenhill (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

