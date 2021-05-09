Why You Might Be Interested In Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 13th of May in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of May.

Greene County Bancorp's upcoming dividend is US$0.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.48 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Greene County Bancorp has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current stock price of $25.88. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Greene County Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Greene County Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Greene County Bancorp is paying out just 19% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:GCBC Historic Dividend May 9th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Greene County Bancorp has grown its earnings rapidly, up 24% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Greene County Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.2% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Greene County Bancorp is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Has Greene County Bancorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Greene County Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Greene County Bancorp more closely.

Curious about whether Greene County Bancorp has been able to consistently generate growth? Here's a chart of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

