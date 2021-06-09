Why You Might Be Interested In Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Gray Television investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The upcoming dividend for Gray Television is US$0.08 per share. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Gray Television paid out just 2.2% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Gray Television generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 10% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:GTN Historic Dividend June 9th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Gray Television has grown its earnings rapidly, up 44% a year for the past five years. Gray Television earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

This is Gray Television's first year of paying a dividend, which is exciting for shareholders - but it does mean there's no dividend history to examine.

Final Takeaway

Is Gray Television an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We love that Gray Television is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Gray Television looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Gray Television has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. We've identified 3 warning signs with Gray Television (at least 1 which is significant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.