Why You Might Be Interested In First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, First Financial investors that purchase the stock on or after the 16th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.53 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.06 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First Financial stock has a trailing yield of around 2.4% on the current share price of $44.54. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately First Financial's payout ratio is modest, at just 26% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:THFF Historic Dividend June 11th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see First Financial's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, First Financial has increased its dividend at approximately 1.4% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because First Financial is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid First Financial? Companies like First Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, First Financial appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks First Financial is facing. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for First Financial that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

