Why You Might Be Interested In First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) For Its Upcoming Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase First Commonwealth Financial's shares on or after the 4th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.46 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that First Commonwealth Financial has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current share price of $15.3. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether First Commonwealth Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately First Commonwealth Financial's payout ratio is modest, at just 34% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:FCF Historic Dividend October 30th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, First Commonwealth Financial's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, First Commonwealth Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Has First Commonwealth Financial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. First Commonwealth Financial ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in First Commonwealth Financial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with First Commonwealth Financial and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

