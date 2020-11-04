Why You Might Be Interested In Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 9th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of December.

Enterprise Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.70 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Enterprise Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 3.0% on the current share price of $23.58. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Enterprise Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 27% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Enterprise Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 5.8% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Enterprise Bancorp is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Has Enterprise Bancorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Enterprise Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

