Why You Might Be Interested In Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Domino's Pizza's shares on or after the 14th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.94 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$3.76 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Domino's Pizza has a trailing yield of 0.7% on the current stock price of $534.17. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Domino's Pizza paid out a comfortable 27% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Domino's Pizza generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 21% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Domino's Pizza's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

NYSE:DPZ Historic Dividend December 9th 2021

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Domino's Pizza has grown its earnings rapidly, up 31% a year for the past five years. Domino's Pizza is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, nine years ago, Domino's Pizza has lifted its dividend by approximately 19% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Domino's Pizza for the upcoming dividend? Domino's Pizza has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Domino's Pizza, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Domino's Pizza is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Domino's Pizza and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

