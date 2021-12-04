Why You Might Be Interested In DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase DICK'S Sporting Goods' shares on or after the 9th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.44 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.75 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, DICK'S Sporting Goods has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current stock price of $110.87. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether DICK'S Sporting Goods can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. DICK'S Sporting Goods is paying out just 8.9% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 9.5% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:DKS Historic Dividend December 4th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see DICK'S Sporting Goods's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 41% per annum for the past five years. DICK'S Sporting Goods looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, DICK'S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is DICK'S Sporting Goods an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that DICK'S Sporting Goods is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about DICK'S Sporting Goods, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in DICK'S Sporting Goods for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for DICK'S Sporting Goods (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

