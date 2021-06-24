Why You Might Be Interested In Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Deere's shares on or after the 29th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.90 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$3.60 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Deere has a trailing yield of approximately 1.0% on its current stock price of $347.75. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Deere has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 22% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 16% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Deere's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:DE Historic Dividend June 24th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Deere has grown its earnings rapidly, up 20% a year for the past five years. Deere earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Deere has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Deere worth buying for its dividend? Deere has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Deere is facing. For example - Deere has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

