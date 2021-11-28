Why You Might Be Interested In CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase CSG Systems International's shares before the 2nd of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 17th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.00 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, CSG Systems International has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current stock price of $51.75. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether CSG Systems International's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether CSG Systems International can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see CSG Systems International paying out a modest 46% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 27% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CSGS Historic Dividend November 28th 2021

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that CSG Systems International's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Recent growth has not been impressive. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. CSG Systems International has delivered an average of 6.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past eight years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Has CSG Systems International got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been flat over this time, but we're intrigued to see that CSG Systems International is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine strong earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and CSG Systems International is halfway there. CSG Systems International looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in CSG Systems International for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - CSG Systems International has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

