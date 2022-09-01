Why You Might Be Interested In Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Commerce Bancshares' shares before the 6th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.27 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.06 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Commerce Bancshares has a trailing yield of approximately 1.5% on its current stock price of $68.77. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Commerce Bancshares's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Commerce Bancshares has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Commerce Bancshares's payout ratio is modest, at just 27% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends. NasdaqGS:CBSH Historic Dividend September 1st 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Commerce Bancshares's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Commerce Bancshares has delivered 7.0% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Commerce Bancshares an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Commerce Bancshares appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

Wondering what the future holds for Commerce Bancshares? See what the six analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

