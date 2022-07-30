Why You Might Be Interested In Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Columbus McKinnon's shares before the 4th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.07 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.28 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Columbus McKinnon has a trailing yield of approximately 0.8% on its current stock price of $33.1. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Columbus McKinnon's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Columbus McKinnon has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 16% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Columbus McKinnon generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 22% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Columbus McKinnon's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

NasdaqGS:CMCO Historic Dividend July 30th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Columbus McKinnon's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 29% per annum for the past five years. Columbus McKinnon looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, eight years ago, Columbus McKinnon has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Columbus McKinnon got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We love that Columbus McKinnon is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Columbus McKinnon, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Be aware that Columbus McKinnon is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

