Why You Might Be Interested In Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Colony Bankcorp's shares before the 3rd of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.41 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Colony Bankcorp has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current stock price of $17. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Colony Bankcorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Colony Bankcorp is paying out just 25% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Colony Bankcorp, with earnings per share up 9.8% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Colony Bankcorp has delivered 33% dividend growth per year on average over the past five years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Colony Bankcorp? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Colony Bankcorp ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while Colony Bankcorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Colony Bankcorp that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

