Why You Might Be Interested In Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Camden National's shares before the 13th of January in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.40 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.44 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Camden National has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current share price of $51.63. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Camden National's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Camden National has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Camden National paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CAC Historic Dividend January 9th 2022

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Camden National's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 22% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Camden National has delivered an average of 9.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Camden National? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Camden National appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while Camden National looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Camden National that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

