Why You Might Be Interested In Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Cal-Maine Foods' shares on or after the 25th of October, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 10th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.85 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.41 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Cal-Maine Foods has a trailing yield of 5.6% on the current share price of $60.68. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Cal-Maine Foods has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Cal-Maine Foods paying out a modest 30% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 18% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Cal-Maine Foods's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Cal-Maine Foods has lifted its dividend by approximately 18% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Cal-Maine Foods worth buying for its dividend? Cal-Maine Foods has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Cal-Maine Foods for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Cal-Maine Foods (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

