Why You Might Be Interested In Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Broadridge Financial Solutions' shares on or after the 14th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 2nd of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.57 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.30 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Broadridge Financial Solutions has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of $158.23. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Broadridge Financial Solutions can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Broadridge Financial Solutions is paying out an acceptable 51% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 48% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BR Historic Dividend June 9th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Broadridge Financial Solutions's earnings per share have been growing at 13% a year for the past five years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Broadridge Financial Solutions has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Broadridge Financial Solutions? We like Broadridge Financial Solutions's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Broadridge Financial Solutions looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Broadridge Financial Solutions for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Broadridge Financial Solutions you should be aware of.

