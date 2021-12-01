Why You Might Be Interested In BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) For Its Upcoming Dividend

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, BlackRock investors that purchase the stock on or after the 6th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$4.13 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$16.52 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that BlackRock has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of $904.61. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately BlackRock's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BLK Historic Dividend December 1st 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see BlackRock's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. BlackRock has delivered an average of 12% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is BlackRock worth buying for its dividend? Companies like BlackRock that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. BlackRock ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while BlackRock has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for BlackRock that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

