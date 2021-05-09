Why You Might Be Interested In Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 14th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of June.

The upcoming dividend for Big 5 Sporting Goods will put a total of US$1.00 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of US$0.60. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Big 5 Sporting Goods is paying out just 5.2% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 3.9% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Big 5 Sporting Goods's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:BGFV Historic Dividend May 9th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Big 5 Sporting Goods has grown its earnings rapidly, up 40% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Big 5 Sporting Goods looks like a promising growth company.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Big 5 Sporting Goods has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Big 5 Sporting Goods an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that Big 5 Sporting Goods is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Big 5 Sporting Goods and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

