Why You Might Be Interested In Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 29th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of May.

Bank of Marin Bancorp's upcoming dividend is US$0.23 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.92 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 2.6% on its current stock price of $35.93. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Bank of Marin Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Bank of Marin Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 39% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Bank of Marin Bancorp, with earnings per share up 8.9% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Bank of Marin Bancorp has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Bank of Marin Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, Bank of Marin Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

Curious what other investors think of Bank of Marin Bancorp? See what analysts are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow.

