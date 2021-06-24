Why You Might Be Interested In BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) For Its Upcoming Dividend

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase BancFirst's shares on or after the 29th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.34 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.36 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, BancFirst has a trailing yield of approximately 2.1% on its current stock price of $64.56. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether BancFirst's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see BancFirst paying out a modest 37% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:BANF Historic Dividend June 24th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see BancFirst's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. BancFirst has delivered 11% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid BancFirst? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, BancFirst appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while BancFirst has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for BancFirst (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

