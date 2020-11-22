Why You Might Be Interested In Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 27th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 21st of December.

Assurant's next dividend payment will be US$0.66 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.52 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Assurant has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $133.89. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Assurant has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Assurant paying out a modest 37% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AIZ Historic Dividend November 22nd 2020

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That explains why we're not overly excited about Assurant's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Assurant has delivered an average of 15% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Assurant? Earnings per share have been flat in recent years, although Assurant reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Assurant more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Assurant for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Assurant you should know about.

