Why You Might Be Interested In Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 4th of March, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 19th of March.

Arthur J. Gallagher's next dividend payment will be US$0.48 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.92 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Arthur J. Gallagher stock has a trailing yield of around 1.6% on the current share price of $119.8. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Arthur J. Gallagher's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Arthur J. Gallagher can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Arthur J. Gallagher paying out a modest 42% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AJG Historic Dividend February 27th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Arthur J. Gallagher's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Arthur J. Gallagher has increased its dividend at approximately 4.1% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Is Arthur J. Gallagher worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Arthur J. Gallagher appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Arthur J. Gallagher for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Arthur J. Gallagher has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

