Why You Might Be Interested In Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 29th of January, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of February.

Apogee Enterprises's upcoming dividend is US$0.20 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.80 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Apogee Enterprises has a trailing yield of approximately 2.1% on its current stock price of $37.88. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Apogee Enterprises can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Apogee Enterprises paid out a comfortable 28% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 13% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Apogee Enterprises's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Apogee Enterprises earnings per share are up 8.7% per annum over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Apogee Enterprises has delivered an average of 9.4% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Apogee Enterprises worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Apogee Enterprises is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Apogee Enterprises is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Apogee Enterprises for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Apogee Enterprises (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

