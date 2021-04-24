Why You Might Be Interested In Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 29th of April will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of May.

Ames National's upcoming dividend is US$0.26 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.04 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Ames National has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current share price of $25.34. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Ames National paid out a comfortable 43% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit Ames National paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:ATLO Historic Dividend April 24th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Ames National, with earnings per share up 7.6% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Ames National has delivered an average of 9.0% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Ames National? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Ames National more closely.

Curious about whether Ames National has been able to consistently generate growth? Here's a chart of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

