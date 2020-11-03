Why You Might Be Interested In AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) For Its Upcoming Dividend

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 9th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 18th of November.

AMERISAFE's upcoming dividend is US$3.50 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.58 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that AMERISAFE has a trailing yield of 7.6% on the current share price of $60. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether AMERISAFE has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. AMERISAFE paid out just 22% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, AMERISAFE's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last eight years, AMERISAFE has lifted its dividend by approximately 39% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid AMERISAFE? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, AMERISAFE looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while AMERISAFE looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for AMERISAFE that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

