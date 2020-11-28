Why You Might Be Interested In American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 3rd of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 18th of December.

American National Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.82 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$3.28 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, American National Group has a trailing yield of approximately 3.8% on its current stock price of $86.1. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether American National Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. American National Group paid out a comfortable 27% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:ANAT Historic Dividend November 28th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see American National Group earnings per share are up 6.2% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. American National Group has delivered an average of 0.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Is American National Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating American National Group more closely.

Want to learn more about American National Group? Here's a visualisation of its historical rate of revenue and earnings growth.

